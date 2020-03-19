Kicking It

Special to The Village News

With lots of press about the coronavirus, it certainly was reassuring to read Dr. Veltimeyer's letter to the editor March 5.

All the same, I admit to stocking up on face masks and gloves for my upcoming European escape while comforting myself with loads of antibacterial wipes, too.

After all, aren't we all responsible for our own well-being? It is my goal to remain healthy. The last thing I want to hear is an airline agent say, "Madam, you have a temperature and cannot board."

Yes, I am still going. Instead of Venice, I'll be going to Dublin staying at the Clontarf Castle Hotel followed by a two-day bridge excursion to Harrogate, United Kingdom, before training south for five more nights of bridge at the seaside town of Paignton, U.K.

On April 2, it's back on board The Great Western Railway north to London and over to the JW Marriott on Hyde Park for two nights returning home Saturday, April 4.

San Diego theaters have responded to the governor's mandate and are closed until further notice. Since I am ticketed at the Theater Royal Haymarket to see "Only Fools and Horses" Thursday, April 2; I will see if they too take Newsom's advice.

Three weeks ago, something wretched went through my system leaving me with a mild sniffle. Never liking to share my maladies with others, I have stayed home.

Actually, one night I was so cold at bedtime I wore socks, flannel pajamas, T-shirt and a satin quilted robe and tucked myself under flannel sheets, a blanket and a duvet-covered-down quilt. And there was Vincent, shirtless with the covers pushed down to his waist and one foot hanging over the edge.

After a 10-day pause, I am happy to report I am on schedule. Using what Kellen taught me I am adding to each exercise. I've doubled everything: 20 pushups, 20 jumping jacks, 20 deep-squats, except I have fallen behind on the cursed situps. As we travel across France, Ireland and Great Britain, it is my hope to increase each set to 50 repeats apiece.

Encouraged by a bridge partner, I've added a plank to my routine. While I can only hold mine for 14 seconds, Renee said one minute was her top. Well, there's a goal.

Forewarned about the daily exercise routines, granddaughter Autumn will be a daunting workout partner. My 27-year-old grandchild will show no mercy. As a competitive swimmer, her upper body strength is impressive and her glutes are rock solid.

Autumn's college-graduation tour was also canceled; accordingly, she will be scooting through Europe with me. With the exception of when I fly back April 4, she will go to Amsterdam for two nights to take her unchangeable flight homeward April 6.

Not to worry, my plan is to wipe every surface within 6 feet of me during this trip. I, alone, may end this contagious outbreak single handedly.

I will try and keep my column up; I feel just like Brenda Star. Adieu.

P.S. A big shoutout to fellow gym rat Mark Markham for taking my new picture.

Editor's note: The much anticipated trip described in this column is not happening due to the cancellation of flights into Europe.