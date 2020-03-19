Burrows qualifies for 2020 Olympics

Brian Burrows qualified for the men’s trap shooting event at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate placed second in the Olympic trials matches which consisted of 250 targets plus finals shots Sept. 10-13 in Kerrville, Texas, and 300 targets in Tucson Feb. 28 through March 2.

“Since I was 14, I’ve tried to make the Olympic team and finally everything came together,” Burrows said. “Everything fell into place.”

Men’s trap shooting has a quota formula for the Olympics, and the nations with the gold and silver medals at the 2019 Pan American Games, which...