Coronavirus economic victims can obtain relief

In addition to health victims of the coronavirus epidemic, the quarantine has also created economic victims. Some businesses have closed, while others remain open but with reduced staff. In some cases, the hours of the workers have been reduced. Other businesses have seen sales decline. Some workers have left their jobs to self-quarantine or to care for others who are recovering from the coronavirus infection.

“Anyone who has been laid off is eligible to apply for unemployment immediately,” Patrick Ellis, president and CEO of Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce, said. “They do have...