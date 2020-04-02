San Diego assessor, recorder, county clerk offices close March 23   

Phone, online and mail services still available

SAN DIEGO – In accordance with the San Diego County health officer order regarding the COVID-19, starting Monday, March 23, the county assessor, recorder and county clerk’s offices closed their doors to the public and suspended all over-the-counter services until further notice.

“San Diego County residents are encouraged to visit our website, www.SDARCC.com, for online services and forms that can be completed by mail.” Ernest J. Dronenburg, assessor, recorder and county clerk for San Diego, said, “Our staff is continuing to provide great customer service by processing all electronic and mail submissions during this crisis to limit interruption to the public.”

The following services will continue to be available by phone, mail, online and via email: document recording services by mail and through e-recording only; vital records requests: birth, death and marriage records by mail or online; fictitious business name statements by mail; property assessment services; copies of official records by mail or online; notary public registrations by mail and authentications by mail.

For phone, mail and email assistance, contact assessor services at (619) 236-3771; recorder services at (619) 238-8158; marriage, birth and death records and fictitious business names at (619) 237-0502; email arcc.fgg@sdcounty.ca.gov and use the mailing address: P.O. Box 121750, San Diego, CA 92112.

Many customer services are available online at https://www.SDARCC.com.

For more information from the San Diego County about the coronavirus and real-time updates, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus or sign up for text message updates by texting “COSD COVID19” to 468-311.

Submitted by San Diego County.