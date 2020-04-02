See the unviewable art at the library

FALLBROOK – In those days before everyone stayed home and worried about the pandemic, a new art exhibition was hung at the Fallbrook Library. The library is, of course, now closed so the art is unviewable. The exhibition, titled "Our Fragile Planet," was prompted by the upcoming 50th anniversary of Earth Day April 22.

Although the focus now is not on the environment, everyone certainly realizes the fragility of life on this planet. The Village News provided the accompanying set of images from the exhibition.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, the exhibition was curated by Kira Carrillo, a Corser nationally known artist and director of SeaChanges, and scientist/educator Larry Miller.

Miller is retiring from the Fallbrook library art committee after nine years. The show includes paintings, textiles, photographs, mosaics, multimedia pieces and sculptures.

"California Pastoral with Fire" by Ken Swanson

The 24 California artists come from nine cities, San Diego, Fallbrook, Temecula, Monterey, La Mesa, Cachagua, Encinitas, Pasadena and La Habra.

A few of the artists include Elizabeth Murray, a nationally known artist, author and lecturer on gardens and garden art; Grace Adams, a quilter who organized an art exhibition for the very first Earth Day; Tim Lueker, ocean scientist and mosaicist from the Scripps Institute; Mike Reardon whose photo captures the fire-fighting scene at the Lilac Fire and Leslie Sweetland who documents the rapid change from a peaceful, natural scene to an industrial park.

The organizers are making plans to keep this exhibition intact until the library reopens and the art can be viewed. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.