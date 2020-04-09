Hospitals look to community for assistance in gathering needed PPE gear

A Temecula Valley Hospital supply chain worker views an inventory of donated isolation gowns as hospitals face the potential for limited personal protective equipment from their supply chain in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

With the coronavirus topping more than 1 million cases worldwide, hospitals across the nation are struggling to meet the demand for the necessary personal protective supplies needed to treat patients carrying the highly contagious illness.

Here in the Temecula Valley and surrounding communities, hospitals have turned to businesses and residents to help fill the void of the nearly depleted national stockpile of PPE gear.

Both Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta said they currently have the needed supplies to care for patients and staff at the moment, but parent company Southwest Healthcare system is looking into the future to determine what needs could arise, director of marketing Brian Connors said in an emailed statement to Valley News.

"As we look forward into the coming weeks, we are assessing our mid-range and long-term projections of these items daily," Connors said. "With this in mind we have received an outpouring of community support offering assistance with donations of supplies in an effort to protect our team members and others as they care for patients with COVID-19."

Both hospitals are currently accepting donations of masks - paper ear loop or tie in original carton not cloth or hand-sewn; unopened N95 masks; non-latex gloves in all sizes in the original carton; face shields and eye goggles; wipes to include bleach, alcohol or hydrogen peroxide; bottles of household, unscented, splash-free bleach, hand sanitizers; disposable bouffant type head covers with elastic band; disposable shoe covers; safety googles; gowns, disposable water resistant cover gowns in original carton; powered air-purifying respirators or PAPRs and PAPR hoods.

To arrange for donations for both Inland Valley and Rancho Springs medical centers, contact Ginny Ince at (951) 696-6104 or send an email to ginny.ince@uhsinc.com.

Temecula Valley Hospital had many of the same needs at the Southwest Healthcare Systems' hospitals but also requested infrared non-touch thermometers rated for human temperature readings, forehead, plastic strip and digital thermometers; disposable food trays;, single use take out and to go containers; individually wrapped utensils, napkins and toilet paper.

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo Temecula Valley Hospital Materials Management Director Chai Pungaew inventories a variety of donated masks as hospitals face the potential for limited personal protective equipment from their supply chain in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

In a press release issued by the city of Temecula, the city said that while medical supply and personal protective equipment donations are welcomed, Temecula Valley Hospital can make payment arrangements to support local businesses that would incur a financial burden to donate.

To help Temecula Valley Hospital, call (951) 331-2536 to arrange for delivery or pickup.

Briana Pastorino, public relations manager for Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta, said while she was unable to provide a list of specific needs prospective vendors who would like to donate should contact Loma Linda University Health supply chain at (909) 601-0683.

"We may be the ones on the front lines, but you can help from wherever you may be," Connors said. "With gratitude in our hearts, we thank you for your support."

