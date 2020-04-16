Local artist Fish paints mural on Fallbrook School of the Arts building

Artist Dixon Fish puts the finishing touches on his mural at the east end of the Fallbrook School of the Arts on Alvarado Street.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook School of the Arts is sporting a fresh new mural on the east side of its building. The mural was designed and painted by Dixon Fish, a well-known local artist. This contemporary mural was commissioned by the board of Fallbrook Arts Inc. to replace a previous painting that had slowly faded away after many years.

Since the east end of the school is so visible from Alvarado Street, Fish said that he "thought the mural needed a big splash of color so that it could be easily seen and enjoyed by people driving by."

Since most artists use color in their works, a color wheel seemed an obvious choice to Fish to use as the subject of the mural. Fish went on to say "the idea for a giant drawing of a hand painting the color wheel came from his background in theater set design."

Fish also mentioned that he wanted to use paint that would withstand the strong southern California sun. After some research, he found a company in Culver City that makes acrylic paint specifically for murals. There is also a final finish of a UV protecting varnish that he has applied to the mural.

Having served on the Art in Public Places Committee, Fish realized the high standards that needed to be met for this mural to fit into the other great art in the village.

Fish has another public art piece in the Fallbrook Library. He was selected to create the history wall. That piece is made up of printmaking plates that show the people, places and agriculture that make the Fallbrook area so special.

Fish earned a master's degree in fine arts from Arizona State University and taught studio art, art history and photography at El Capitan High School in Lakeside. He also taught at Arizona State University and Grossmont College.

Much of his creative time has been spent doing theater set design and scenic painting for a variety of professional regional theaters. His art and design work has been recognized with awards both regionally and nationally. He is also a juried member of the Los Angeles Printmaking Society.

Fallbrook School of the Arts is a nonprofit arts education facility serving culturally diverse individuals of all skill levels, children to adults. The school offers year-round programs, classes and workshops in painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking, jewelry making, warm glass, fiber arts and paper arts as well.

The Fallbrook School of the Arts is located at 310 E. Alvarado St. in Fallbrook. Class schedules can be viewed at https://www.fallbrookschoolofthearts.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.