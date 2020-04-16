North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note'

HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday dismissed as "ungrounded" President Donald Trump's comment that he recently received "a nice note" from the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that "I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we're doing fine." Trump also defended now-stalled nuclear diplomacy with Kim, saying the U.S. would have been at war with North Korea if he had not been elected.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there was no...