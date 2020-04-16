Life without touch: Reflections by one who touches

Laurel Lozzi

Special to Village News

As the world rapidly changes, time slows down. When everything feels so wrong, the birds sing to us of all that is right in the world. Headlines remind us of the many who have died, while the new buds on the trees remind us of renewal.

A call from a longtime friend or distant relative reminds us of what's important in life, while we no longer hug those close. We creatively adjust to life's new protocols, while we pause our planning in the face of uncertainty. Our call to gratitude is just as loud as our cries of grief.

In all of this paradox and colle...