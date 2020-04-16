Virus detection and prevention

I am informed that one of the first coronavirus symptoms to show up is difficulty holding one’s breath. Each morning when I wake up, I take a deep breath and hold it for about 30 seconds. Not experiencing any difficulty or comfortability doing this exercise is confirmation that I have not contracted the virus.

I don’t want anyone around me – this includes the whole town of Fallbrook – to contract the virus either, so I am humbly making the following requests: Stay home whenever possible and wear facial covering and practice social distancing when in town.

Why cover your face? Here is why. When one must go out, for example, to buy something at the store, you could easily touch something that was just touched by someone with the virus. It could happen when you open a door, climb on the bus or get handed change from the cash drawer. Now, you have the virus on your fingers and could leave some viral particles on everything you touch for the next guy.

Now, nobody catches the disease by absorbing it through her skin; it can only infect if it gets in through the eyes, nose or mouth. That is why we are all told to wash our hands frequently, especially before we eat, smoke or rub our eyes. If you already are infected, wash your hands after you touch your face or blow your nose.

It is far too easy to absent-mindedly touch one’s face or put something into your mouth before you realize what you just did – unless you are wearing a facial covering of some type. The best protection against contracting or transmitting the invisible virus turns out to be a barrier to your own fingers.

Don’t take off the face covering until you get home, take your contaminated hands off the steering wheel and the virus-laden coins out of your pocket. Next, wash your hands. Now you can safely go ahead and eat, smoke or pick your nose.

Jeffery Jones