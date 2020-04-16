No season but no seniors for Fallbrook gymnastics team

The coronavirus quarantine which led to the cancellation of school and of CIF spring sports deprived Fallbrook High School's gymnastics team of the Warriors' 2020 season, but the team had no seniors so the cancellation of the season won't finalize the high school careers of any of Fallbrook's gymnasts.

"They're all planning on being on the team next year," said Fallbrook coach Haley Flores.

The Warriors were to have opened their season with a dual meet March 13 at Mount Carmel High School, but that meet was canceled and that also turned out to be the final day of classes for Fallbrook High...