Conservative group sues to stop California aid to immigrants

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - A conservative organization is asking the California Supreme Court to block the state's first-in-the-nation plan to give money to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus.

The Center for American Liberty argued on behalf of two long-shot Republican legislative candidates that the $75 million plan Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week is barred by both state and federal law.

Newsom is offering $500 apiece to 150,000 unemployed adults who were left out of the stimulus package approved by Congress because of thei...