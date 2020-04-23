Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fear of catching COVID-19 does not meet vote-by-mail eligibility, Texas AG says

 
Last updated 4/25/2020 at 1:09am

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas, July 29, 2015. AP photo/Eric Gay photo Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas, July 29, 2015. AP photo/Eric Gay photo

Janita Kan

The Epoch Times

The fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a qualifying reason for state voters to apply to receive a ballot by mail, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday, April 15.

His statement comes after a state district judge signaled that he would grant Democrats a temporary injunction to expand on who would qualify for absentee voting for upcoming elections. State officials, who are defending the case, are expected to appeal.

Paxton said he was "disappointed" that the court had ignored the plain language of the Texas Election Code by allowing "perfectly he...



