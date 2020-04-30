D'Vine Path keeps students connected

D'Vine Path student James works on his vegetable garden designs and art for the 2020 wine label contest after program facilitators delivered sketchbooks to their students.

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a dynamic and safe community that provides vocational and life skills to people with autism and other disabilities in agriculture, hospitality and the arts, has managed to find the silver lining in the midst of the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

"During these isolating times, keeping our students busy and connected has been our No. 1 priority. Our dedicated program facilitators are committed to delivering weekly projects to students' doorsteps to keep them occupied and on track with our program curriculum," Lenila Batali, founder and executive director of D'V...