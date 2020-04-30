Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path keeps students connected

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/30/2020 at 5:38am

D'Vine Path student James works on his vegetable garden designs and art for the 2020 wine label contest after program facilitators delivered sketchbooks to their students.

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a dynamic and safe community that provides vocational and life skills to people with autism and other disabilities in agriculture, hospitality and the arts, has managed to find the silver lining in the midst of the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

"During these isolating times, keeping our students busy and connected has been our No. 1 priority. Our dedicated program facilitators are committed to delivering weekly projects to students' doorsteps to keep them occupied and on track with our program curriculum," Lenila Batali, founder and executive director of D'V...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2020 14:19