Temecula Valley Hospital welcomes new chief nursing officer amid COVID-19

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital welcomed Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, as the new chief nursing officer.

Ruffin began her role in February and has proceeded right into helping the Temecula Valley Hospital team with the COVID-19 response. From running educational town halls for staff, participating in emergency preparedness meetings daily, to rounding on patients and the clinical team several times per day, Ruffin has been instrumental in keeping the hospital safe and running smoothly.

"We are so lucky to have Janet as part of our team," Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital...