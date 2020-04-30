Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital welcomes new chief nursing officer amid COVID-19

 
Last updated 4/30/2020 at 11:46pm

Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, is the new chief nursing officer at Temecula Valley Hospital.

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital welcomed Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, as the new chief nursing officer.

Ruffin began her role in February and has proceeded right into helping the Temecula Valley Hospital team with the COVID-19 response. From running educational town halls for staff, participating in emergency preparedness meetings daily, to rounding on patients and the clinical team several times per day, Ruffin has been instrumental in keeping the hospital safe and running smoothly.

"We are so lucky to have Janet as part of our team," Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital...



