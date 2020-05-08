Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on vets

HOPE YEN and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's top Democrat on Sunday called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain why it allowed the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, saying patients may have been put at unnecessary risk.

Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said the VA needs to provide Congress more information about a recent bulk order for $208,000 worth of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the malaria drug, without evidence, as a treatment for COVID-19.

Schumer's request comes after a whistleblow...