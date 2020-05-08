Angel Society lends a helping hand

FALLBROOK – The Angel Thrift shop, 1002 S. Main Ave., will reopen as soon as possible after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, the Angel Society Board of Directors continues to conduct business via online meetings.

Philanthropy donations totaling $10,000 were approved at its April meeting. These funds went to the Fallbrook Senior Center, North County Boys and Girls Club, Fallbrook Food Pantry and Foundation for Senior Care. All funding was for their current food programs.

At the same time, the board approved $18,750 for scholarships to be awarded to 27 graduating Fallbroo...