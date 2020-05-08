Barclay, Holdo share valedictorian honors, Alanis is salutatorian

The top students for Bonsall High School's 2020 class are, from left, Co-Valedictorian Heather Holdo, Salutatorian Austin Alanis and Co-Valedictorian Sara Barclay.

The honor of Bonsall High School valedictorian for 2020 was shared, and recipients Sara Barclay and Heather Holdo said they were both happy to share it with each other.

"I think it's been an amazing achievement. I'm very excited that I got to do that with my friend," Barclay said.

"We have known each other since sixth grade, and we're best friends," Holdo said.

"We both decided to be valedictorians together. We took the same classes," Holdo said. "We actually had planned on getting it together. I'm glad it worked out that way."

Taking the same classes in high school meant that neither Barcl...