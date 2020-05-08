Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Barclay, Holdo share valedictorian honors, Alanis is salutatorian

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/7/2020 at 5:40pm

The top students for Bonsall High School's 2020 class are, from left, Co-Valedictorian Heather Holdo, Salutatorian Austin Alanis and Co-Valedictorian Sara Barclay.

The honor of Bonsall High School valedictorian for 2020 was shared, and recipients Sara Barclay and Heather Holdo said they were both happy to share it with each other.

"I think it's been an amazing achievement. I'm very excited that I got to do that with my friend," Barclay said.

"We have known each other since sixth grade, and we're best friends," Holdo said.

"We both decided to be valedictorians together. We took the same classes," Holdo said. "We actually had planned on getting it together. I'm glad it worked out that way."

Taking the same classes in high school meant that neither Barcl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2020 23:25