Barclay, Holdo share valedictorian honors, Alanis is salutatorian
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 5:40pm
The honor of Bonsall High School valedictorian for 2020 was shared, and recipients Sara Barclay and Heather Holdo said they were both happy to share it with each other.
"I think it's been an amazing achievement. I'm very excited that I got to do that with my friend," Barclay said.
"We have known each other since sixth grade, and we're best friends," Holdo said.
"We both decided to be valedictorians together. We took the same classes," Holdo said. "We actually had planned on getting it together. I'm glad it worked out that way."
Taking the same classes in high school meant that neither Barcl...
