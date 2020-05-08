Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Rollover on South Mission sends 2 to hospital

 
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:54pm



A rollover crash in Fallbrook Friday night, May 1, sent two people to a hospital, but neither had serious injuries, a fire official said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday on southbound Mission Road just south of Mission Oaks Road, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

The driver of a sedan apparently lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times before striking a tree Choi said.

The driver and one passenger, both described as being young adults in their late teens, were the only occupants of the vehicle. Both were able to get themselves out of...



