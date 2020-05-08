Two more California counties allow some businesses to reopen

Los Angeles police officers keep demonstrators off the street as people urge the reopening of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic in front of City Hall in Los Angeles Friday, May 1. A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area, authorities say. AP photo/Damian Dovarganesk photo

Adam Beam

The Associated Press

Two more counties in Northern California allowed many businesses to reopen Monday, May 4, in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders intended to slow the spread of coronavirus and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.

Yuba County and adjacent Sutter County followed the lead rural Modoc County took Friday, May 1, amid pressures to restart California's economy even as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue.

"Annnnnnnnnnnnd we're back! Dine in or takeout. Hot Mess Monday is our breakfast special, and Dirty Fries are back by popular...