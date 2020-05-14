Local students graduate from Boise State University
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 1:28pm
BOISE, Idaho – This spring at Boise State University, 2,785 students were eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 785 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.
Watch the full commencement ceremony, along with shoutout videos from students and faculty, at http://boisestate.edu/commencement.
The following students from Fallbrook earned degrees:
Louis Cramer graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Suzanne Shelton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care and her registered respiratory therapy credential.
Brit...
