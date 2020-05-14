Olive Hill Nurseries presents a colorful gift to mothers

Monica Mendez-Salas, right, presents a mother with a bromeliad when she picked up her children's lunches, May 6.

FALLBROOK – Olive Hill Nurseries worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County to offer the mothers in Fallbrook a surprise for Mother's Day.

On Wednesday, May 6, Olive Hill Nurseries donated and dropped off 400 potted bromeliads to Maie Ellis and La Paloma Elementary schools. These colorful plants were handed out to mothers during the scheduled lunch pick up at each of the schools.

"When Sue from Olive Hill Nurseries approached us with the idea of giving back to the community, we saw a wonderful opportunity," Allison Barclay, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County, said....