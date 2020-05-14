Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

2 Michigan dams breached, thousands evacuated amid flooding

 
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 8:38pm



EDENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Two breached dams caused by several days of rainfall and rising water on Tuesday forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in mid-Michigan, where the governor said one downtown could be "under approximately 9 feet of water" by morning.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along two lakes and a river were ordered Tuesday to leave home.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam in Midland County, about 140 miles (225.31 kilometers) north of Detroit...



