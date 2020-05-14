Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 10:06am
MARILYNN MARCHIONE
AP Chief Medical Writer
An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday.
Study volunteers given either a low or medium dose of the vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. had antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19.
In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive exper...
