Village News

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook businesses begin to open up

 
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 6:28pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Tuula Hukkanen, owner of the 100 Main boutique in downtown Fallbrook, reopens her business to shoppers as coronavirus restrictions on retail businesses are eased.

It wasn't quite a Black Friday level of frenzy in downtown Fallbrook as last weekend was the first time since early March that retail businesses could reopen.

But, it's a start.

All around town, there was more activity than usual with retailers such as 100 Main, Shop Around the Corner, The Spoiled Avocado and Mimi's Boutique and others had activity within them when before there was none.

On Thursday, May 7, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, broadly outlined the changes under Phase 2 of the governor's multipoint plan for reducing regu...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

