Billions in cuts proposed as California revenue plunges
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 7:40pm
ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $14 billion in budget cuts on Thursday because of the coronavirus, with more than half coming at the expense of public schools already struggling to educate children from afar during a pandemic.
The cuts are part of a plan to cover a $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by plummeting state revenues after a mandatory, statewide stay-at-home order forced most businesses to close and put more than 4.7 million people out of work.
Thursday, Newsom proposed to fill that hole through a combination of cuts, tax increa...
