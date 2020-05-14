Billions in cuts proposed as California revenue plunges

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $14 billion in budget cuts on Thursday because of the coronavirus, with more than half coming at the expense of public schools already struggling to educate children from afar during a pandemic.

The cuts are part of a plan to cover a $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by plummeting state revenues after a mandatory, statewide stay-at-home order forced most businesses to close and put more than 4.7 million people out of work.

Thursday, Newsom proposed to fill that hole through a combination of cuts, tax increa...