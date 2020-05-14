Budget cuts aimed at older adults anger California lawmakers
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 3:59pm
ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cover a $54.3 billion budget deficit includes slashing millions in spending that keep more than 45,000 people out of nursing homes — some of a series of cuts targeting older adults who are among the most at risk for the new coronavirus.
The proposed cuts have angered state lawmakers from both major political parties who say it's irresponsible in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread through nursing homes across the state. It's one of many conflicts emerging this week as lawmakers hold public...
