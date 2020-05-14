Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Budget cuts aimed at older adults anger California lawmakers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2020 at 3:59pm



ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cover a $54.3 billion budget deficit includes slashing millions in spending that keep more than 45,000 people out of nursing homes — some of a series of cuts targeting older adults who are among the most at risk for the new coronavirus.

The proposed cuts have angered state lawmakers from both major political parties who say it's irresponsible in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread through nursing homes across the state. It's one of many conflicts emerging this week as lawmakers hold public...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/19/2020 22:08