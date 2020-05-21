Feds urge 'extreme caution' for reopening nursing homes

In this April 30, 2020, file photo, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington about protecting older adults. AP photo/Alex Brandon, file photo

Candice Choi

The Associated Press

Federal authorities are urging governors to use "extreme caution" in deciding when to resume visits at nursing homes, saying it shouldn't come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' criteria for relaxing restrictions at nursing homes come more than two months after the agency ordered homes to ban visitors. Instead of firm dates, it lists a variety of factors state and local officials should consider, such as adequate staffing levels at homes and the abil...