Feds urge 'extreme caution' for reopening nursing homes
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 6:43am
Candice Choi
The Associated Press
Federal authorities are urging governors to use "extreme caution" in deciding when to resume visits at nursing homes, saying it shouldn't come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' criteria for relaxing restrictions at nursing homes come more than two months after the agency ordered homes to ban visitors. Instead of firm dates, it lists a variety of factors state and local officials should consider, such as adequate staffing levels at homes and the abil...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)