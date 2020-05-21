Using face masks and sanitizer, couples say 'I do' in Vegas

MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The bride wore a white beaded dress and a white cloth face mask that said "Mrs." in curly black letters. Her new husband, dressed in black, wore one that said "Mr."

Vaughan Chambers and Alicia Funk put the face coverings on shortly after they exchanged vows and kissed in front of a neon-lit sign in a Las Vegas wedding chapel and posed for photos with an Elvis impersonator who officiated at their wedding.

The Chicago couple had put their wedding plans on hold in March because of the coronavirus. But when they realized it would be a long tim...