Video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
Last updated 5/26/2020 at 10:27am
AMY FORLITI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen on a bystander's video pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck during the arrest and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.
The death Monday night after a struggle with officers was under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities. It drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life, sa...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)