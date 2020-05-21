California Assembly slams governor's proposed budget cuts

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - The California Assembly slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal on Tuesday, criticizing his proposed cuts to public education, health care and environmental protections during a rare meeting that allowed them to question the administration directly.

Few state lawmakers used their platform to offer an alternative plan, as the administration faces the challenge of cutting a staggering $54.3 billion from the state budget that pays for services for nearly 40 million people.

California's Democratic-controlled Legislature is hurrying to approve a s...