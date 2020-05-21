California Assembly slams governor's proposed budget cuts
Last updated 5/26/2020 at 7:54pm
ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) - The California Assembly slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal on Tuesday, criticizing his proposed cuts to public education, health care and environmental protections during a rare meeting that allowed them to question the administration directly.
Few state lawmakers used their platform to offer an alternative plan, as the administration faces the challenge of cutting a staggering $54.3 billion from the state budget that pays for services for nearly 40 million people.
California's Democratic-controlled Legislature is hurrying to approve a s...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
