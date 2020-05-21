US says California order discriminates against churches
ROBERT JABLON
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The head of the federal Justice Department's Civil Rights Division told Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.
In a letter to the governor, Eric S. Dreiband said that despite a coronavirus pandemic "that is unprecedented in our lifetimes," Newsom should allow some in-person worship under the current second phase of his four-part reopening plan.
Restaurants and other secular businesses are being allowed to reopen under social distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to onl...
