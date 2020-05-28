Foundation for Senior Care to hold Fix-It-Fridays

FALLBROOK – Foundation for Senior Care will hold Fix-It Fridays for free every Friday from 1-3 p.m. online via Zoom.

Fix-It-Friday has moved online via Zoom meetings. If you have a problem with your phone, tablet, desktop or laptop, register for this Zoom session. Include the device you are having a problem with and a description of the problem in the registration. There will be several volunteers available to help you one-on-one to solve the problem.

Before the class, you will receive an email with a link that you will use to join the Zoom meeting, just click on the link to join the meeting. For help connecting to the meeting, contact the Foundation for Senior Care office at 760-723-7570 or email [email protected]

Be sure to answer the questions about your device and problems you are having during registration. This information is provided to the instructors, so they are prepared to answer your questions.

Note: The class will be held on Zoom. You don’t need a Zoom account to join a meeting. However, you do need a Zoom account if you want to host a meeting in the future. Free accounts allow you to host a meeting for up to 40 minutes. Paid accounts give you full use of meetings for up to 100 people with no restrictions on the length up to 24 hours.

If you have questions, email [email protected] or call

Obie Weeks at 760-695-2977. Register online below or by phone by calling 760-723-7570.

More dates and classes will come.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.