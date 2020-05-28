Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

 
Last updated 6/3/2020 at 8:09pm

ALAN SUDERMAN and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday to remove one of the country's most iconic monuments to the Confederacy, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told The Associated Press.

The move would be an extraordinary victory for civil rights activists, whose calls for the removal of that monument and others in this former capital of the Confederacy have been resisted for years.

"That is a symbol for so many people, black and otherw...



