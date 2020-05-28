Planning Commission approves Shadow Run Ranch

The San Diego County Planning Commission approved the Shadow Run Ranch development in western Pauma Valley.

The May 15 planning commission meeting was held by teleconference so the official approval vote was 6-0 because computer issues prevented Michael Seiler from voting, but Seiler expressed support for the project.

Shadow Ranch Run LLC has proposed to subdivide approximately 265 acres into 44 residential lots along with a recreational open space lot, an agricultural open space lot and a biological open space lot.

The planning commission’s approval included a tentative parcel map, a ma...