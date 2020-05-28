Senate public safety committee kills Jones' porch piracy solution

SACRAMENTO – The Senate Public Safety Committee voted down Senate Bill 979, written by state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee. The measure was meant to increase the penalties on people who steal packages from the porch or entryway of someone’s home.

“Some of the most vulnerable in our community, such as seniors and disabled individuals, rely on home delivery of goods for survival. During the COVID-19 crisis, vulnerable individuals unable to leave their home rely on package delivery for essential items such as medication and food,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, an increase in package del...