What's allowed, not allowed in restaurants, stores

Restaurants and stores in San Diego County can now open to serve customers in person; however, they must follow specific guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Guidelines for dine-in restaurants require temperature and symptom screening for employees daily. Employees with symptoms are not allowed to work.

All tables need to be 6 feet apart or have barriers separating them. Signs need to be posted reminding customers to social distance.

Employees must wear facial coverings. Customers must wear facial coverings except when seated. No self-service such as buffets, salad bars, soda mach...