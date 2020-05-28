Back to Business

Our momentum is building, San Diego County! Thanks to your support, restaurants are open for dine-in and retail shops for in store shopping. Also, we’ve sent a proposed pilot program telling the governor we are ready to open personal salons, fitness facilities, outdoor religious services, homeowner association pools, therapeutic and peer support groups and modified youth sports.

I want to keep pushing to open more, but it’s a start and our voices are being heard. I would love to see churches, amusement parks and many other businesses open soon.

Over the past two months, I’ve heard from hundreds of businesses who have submitted their safety plans and their proposals to our office. Thank you to all of you for your contributions to this plan.

Safety has always been at the top of my mind, but we need to get people back to work too. The latest unemployment numbers show San Diego County with a 30.1% unemployment rate. Financial devastation, plus isolation can lead to increased stress, addiction and higher suicide rates. These issues must be addressed with the same rigor as we are fighting the virus.

Throughout the past two months, I’ve been led by facts and data. I look at the facts and try and let them guide my decisions. The latest facts show that we must protect the most vulnerable. Older adults and those with underlying health conditions are much more susceptible to suffering from COVID-19. We must protect them.

We can do this San Diego. Let’s get back to work, safely.