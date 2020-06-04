What to expect if a contact tracer calls you
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 5:50am
County of San Diego
Communications Office
If you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, don’t automatically ignore it.
The person on the other end could be calling from County Public Health Services to tell you you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
The County has been scaling up its contact tracing efforts as some stay-at-home restrictions are eased and people are out more and heading back to work.
Contact tracing is done by local and state health departments when certain infectious diseases are reported. This is a classic method that public health has been using for decades.
The C...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)