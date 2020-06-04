What to expect if a contact tracer calls you

County of San Diego

Communications Office

If you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, don’t automatically ignore it.

The person on the other end could be calling from County Public Health Services to tell you you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

The County has been scaling up its contact tracing efforts as some stay-at-home restrictions are eased and people are out more and heading back to work.

Contact tracing is done by local and state health departments when certain infectious diseases are reported. This is a classic method that public health has been using for decades.

The C...