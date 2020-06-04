Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Testimony: Shooter used racist slur as Arbery lay dying

 
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 7:28pm



RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A state investigator testified Thursday that a white man was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over Ahmaud Arbery's body, moments after fatally shooting the black man with a pump-action shotgun.

The inflammatory revelation came amid a week of angry nationwide protests over law enforcement biases against black victims that erupted after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a hearing to determine whether there was enough evidence to proceed with a murder trial, the lead Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent in the case testified...



