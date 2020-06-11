Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local students named to University of Utah's dean's list

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 3:07pm



SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah has recognized more than 7,500 students who were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list, including two students from Fallbrook.

Mikaila Barker, an honors psychology major, and Trevor Davies, who is studying business administration, were honored.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

Submitted by the University of Utah.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/11/2020 21:22