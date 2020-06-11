Local students named to University of Utah's dean's list

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah has recognized more than 7,500 students who were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list, including two students from Fallbrook.

Mikaila Barker, an honors psychology major, and Trevor Davies, who is studying business administration, were honored.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

Submitted by the University of Utah.