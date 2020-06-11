US Open of Surfing canceled over coronavirus

HUNTINGTON BEACH (AP) - The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, a summer competition that draws thousands each year to Southern California's Huntington Beach, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Organizers announced the cancellation on Monday, citing "continued health concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic." The event will return in 2021, organizers said.

The surfing tournament is also a nine-day festival that packs the sand on the south side of the famed Huntington Beach Pier.

It features skateboarders and BMX bike riders who show off their skills in front of bi...