Carmen Aguilar Alvarado, "Chata," was born Feb. 25, 1923, in El Centro, California. to Julio and Amelia Aguilar. She was one of 12 children.

Carmen married Raul Z. Alvarado and together they ran Raul's Poultry business on 6th Street in El Centro, California. for many years. She was a very enterprising person. She helped run and work the poultry business until its closure.

Carmen and her husband retired and moved to Fallbrook, California. where they built a home in the early 80s. She started a successful business from their home providing meals to local day laborers and tending to their financial and transportation needs.

She was an active member of the Fallbrook Garden Club. She spent countless hours tending to her roses and beautiful fuchsia ice plants surrounding her home for which she received many compliments.

Family always came first. She cared and provided for numerous grandchildren who lived with her and her husband over the years. The highlight of every year was her birthday when her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would gather at her home to celebrate.

Carmen passed away at the age of 97 Saturday, June 6, 2020. Preceding her in death were husband Raul, son Steven of San Pedro, California and step-son Joe of San Jose, California.

She is survived by her children: Raul Alvarado, Jr. of Cypress, California; Olivia (Benny) Fernandez of Imperial, California; Saul (Maria) Alvarado of Riverside, California and Yvonne Alvarado of San Clemente, California; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook June 27, 2020.