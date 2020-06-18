How Broadpoint Properties handles fair housing law

ESCONDIDO – Everyone at Broadpoint Properties is outraged about the recent murder of another black person by Minneapolis police officers and the continued violent response by police against protestors. We have to speak out. We have to stand together with the victims of murder, marginalization and repression because of their skin color and with those who seek justice through protests across our country.

As recently stated by President Barack Obama, "This country was founded on protest: It is called the American Revolution, and every step of progress in this country, every expansion of fr...