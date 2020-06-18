Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Neighborhood Reinvestment Program policy unchanged, waiver provision may be used

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/19/2020 at 2:41am



A 3-2 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 19 rejected a temporary modification to the board policy regarding Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants, although the supervisors still have the option of waiving portions of the policy for specific grants.

Kristin Gaspar and Jim Desmond voted in favor of the motion while Greg Cox, Dianne Jacob and Nathan Fletcher provided the majority to defeat the proposal.

“I don’t think we need to make any modifications. I like the restrictions we’ve put in place,” Cox said. “We do have a policy within the existing policy which allows th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/19/2020 05:36