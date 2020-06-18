Neighborhood Reinvestment Program policy unchanged, waiver provision may be used

A 3-2 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 19 rejected a temporary modification to the board policy regarding Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants, although the supervisors still have the option of waiving portions of the policy for specific grants.

Kristin Gaspar and Jim Desmond voted in favor of the motion while Greg Cox, Dianne Jacob and Nathan Fletcher provided the majority to defeat the proposal.

“I don’t think we need to make any modifications. I like the restrictions we’ve put in place,” Cox said. “We do have a policy within the existing policy which allows th...