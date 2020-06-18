Metal barriers, Trump gear: Crowd readies for Tulsa rally

ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump were lining up Saturday outside metal barriers surrounding the Tulsa stadium where the president will hold his first rally in months, ready to welcome him back to the campaign trail despite warnings from health officials about the coronavirus.

The crowd — including some who have camped near the venue since early in the week — were hoping to be among the first inside the more than 19,000-seat BOK Center for what is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since restrictions to...