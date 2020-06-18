The badge represents thousands of good men and women

The discouragement on my son’s face yesterday brought me to tears. The career he has been so proud to be part of he now feels like no one cares, he’s not just unwanted or unappreciated, but hated.

He blocked roads for two nights so that protesters could march safely. He was still cussed at and disrespected, yet he is doing his job making sure everyone is protected.

He and his brothers and sisters of blue have been defunded and hated for a few horrible officers who now seem to represent them all. We need to back the badge as we work to change this system that is falling apart. Read below – copied from Facebook:

“Something to think about before joining in the hatred of all police for the sins of a few.

“Defunding one of the most important public institutions in our country's history; having all badges removed and allowing people to tend to their own safety and security.... OK....

“But before you do so, let me tell you about the badge and the thousands of good men and women it represents.

“This badge ran toward certain death as the Towers collapsed on 9-11.

“This badge ran into the line of fire to save the people in the Pulse Night Club.

“This badge sheltered thousands as bullets rained down from the Mandalay Hotel in Las Vegas.

“This badge protected a BLM rally that left five officers dead in Dallas.

“This badge ran into the Sandy Hook School to stop a school shooter.

“This badge killed the Oregon District mass shooter in seconds.

“This badge has done CPR on your drowned child.

“This badge has fist fought the wife beater who left his spouse in a coma.

“This badge has run into burning buildings to save the occupants.

“This badge has been shot for simply existing.

“This badge has waded through floodwaters to rescue the elderly trapped on the roof.

“This badge has intentionally crashed into the wrong way driver to protect innocent motorists.

“This badge has helped find the lost child so his mother would stop crying hysterically.

“This badge has helped the injured dog off the road and rushed it to the vet.

“This badge has escorted the elderly woman across the street because she couldn't see well and was afraid to cross.

“This badge has bought food for hungry kids because they had been abandoned.

“This badge has been soaked in blood and tears.

“This badge has been covered by a mourning band to honor those who have sacrificed everything in service.

“You may hate me because I wear it. But I wear it with pride. Despite your hate and your anger, I will await the next call for help. And, I will come running without hesitation. Just like the thousands of men and women across this great nation.

“This badge.” – Unknown

Vickie Knox