Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Melvin "Mel" Bulick

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 5:18pm

Melvin "Mel" Bulick, age 97, died of natural causes Monday, June 15, at his home in the Silvergate Community in Fallbrook.

Born in West Virginia to parents of Montenegrin-Serbian descent, he developed a strong sense of respect and love of country. He proudly served in the Army as a medical corpsman during World War II in the liberation of Europe, stationed in Wrexham, Wales.

In 1952, Mel was fortunate to find Vivian Kirkpatrick whom he married, and they spent 57 wonderful years together raising their three children in the San Fernando Valley.

