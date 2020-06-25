Rainbow MWD adopts resolution of necessity for Moody Creek Farms land

The Rainbow Municipal Water District needs a 15,000-square-foot area which is part of Moody Creek Farms, so the Rainbow board approved a resolution of necessity for the property May 26.

The 4-0 board vote, with Helene Brazier unable to participate in the meeting, does not approve eminent domain but allows for that possibility if the district and Ernest Moody are unable to come to terms on a sale agreement.

“This is just the resolution of necessity. We’re not agreeing to the price of the land,” district engineer Steve Strapac said.

“We have to have this resolution of necessity bef...