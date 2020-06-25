Tips to prepare for your next big home project

FALLBROOK – The planning process is one of the most exciting parts of a home renovation project, and with social distancing keeping people indoors, now is the time to dream big and get ready.

Whether it's a basement makeover, a pool addition or even building a new house from scratch, here are some tips to get started:

1. Factor in your lifestyle. Think about your priorities and lifestyle – do you work from home without a proper home office? Do you enjoy cooking and entertaining? Is your backyard living up to its potential as an extension of your home? Asking these kinds of questions c...